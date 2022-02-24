Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

