Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Down 1.1%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 376 ($5.11). 1,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.17).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

