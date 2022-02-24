Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Argan worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $596.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

