Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
