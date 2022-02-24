Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.77

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.77 and traded as high as C$13.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 260,686 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

