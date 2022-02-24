ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.