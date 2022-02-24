Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.05

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.05 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 489049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.75 ($0.83).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83 ($1.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

