Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.01

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 2727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

