ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Down 0.2%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. 4,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF makes up 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 29.88% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

