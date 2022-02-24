Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Atlanticus stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.51. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

