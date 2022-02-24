ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $548.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

