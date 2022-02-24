Atria Investments LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $1,245,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $291.60 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

