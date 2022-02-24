Atria Investments LLC Acquires 8,161 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $156.41 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.