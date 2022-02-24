Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $285.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.86. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

