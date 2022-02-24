Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issues Earnings Results

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,758. The company has a market cap of $387.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.
In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
