Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issues Earnings Results

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,758. The company has a market cap of $387.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Audacy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Audacy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Audacy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Audacy by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

