Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $17.97. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

AURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

