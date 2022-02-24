Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $277.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as low as $215.10 and last traded at $218.01, with a volume of 32441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.84.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.80.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

