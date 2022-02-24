Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $9.16 on Thursday, hitting $218.18. 4,372,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,620. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

