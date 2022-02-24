Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

