Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.84

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms have commented on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.