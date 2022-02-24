Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Avient worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of AVNT opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

