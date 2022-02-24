Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVA opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

