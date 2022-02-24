Avondale Wealth Management Sells 1,520 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.16 on Thursday, reaching $190.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.