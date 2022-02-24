Avondale Wealth Management Sells 17,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 566.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,380 shares of company stock worth $1,364,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

