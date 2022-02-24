Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $117.22

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.22 and last traded at $118.25, with a volume of 1033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.44.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.02, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 53,123 shares worth $9,365,093. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

