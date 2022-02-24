B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 77,517 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

