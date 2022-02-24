B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 77,517 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.
- On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.
- On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.
Shares of RILY stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $91.24.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
