B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
