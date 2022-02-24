Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze stock traded up 0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 11.56. 2,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.63. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 8.75 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.