Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

BMI stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

