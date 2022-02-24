BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.20 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 600.80 ($8.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £18.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 568.90. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.61).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.