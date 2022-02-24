Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 376,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,806. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

