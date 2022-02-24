Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 376,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,806. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
