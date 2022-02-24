Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Balchem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.25.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $137.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.99. Balchem has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

