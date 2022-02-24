Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 633,359 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $735.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
