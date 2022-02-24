Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.17. 6,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 243,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $932.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

