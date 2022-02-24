Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) were down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 107,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,220,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

