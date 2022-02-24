Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.35

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.32.
Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.