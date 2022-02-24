Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Shares of BOH stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
