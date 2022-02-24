Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

