Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.46.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$144.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$143.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.78. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$103.76 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$93.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

