Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

