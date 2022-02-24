Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 29,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,640 shares of company stock worth $237,961. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

