Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHB opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

