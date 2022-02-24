Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.88 ($3.59).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 184.15 ($2.50) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.