Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 1,188,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,058. Barclays has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

