Barclays Raises Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €55.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €55.00 ($62.50) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 317,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.