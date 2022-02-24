Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the gold and copper producer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend payment by 89.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

GOLD stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 69,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

