Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $998.61 million and approximately $172.61 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,806,229 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

