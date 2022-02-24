Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

BBWI stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

