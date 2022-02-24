Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $331,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

