Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New $206,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $291.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.20. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.