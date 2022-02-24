Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 519,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,795. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 179,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.